J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.

SJM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $126.25 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -749.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,919,283. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after acquiring an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.