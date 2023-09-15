JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Shares Down 0.2%

JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €48.30 ($51.94) and last traded at €48.40 ($52.04). 5,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.50 ($52.15).

JOST Werke Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $707.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke SE manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubetonic systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, king pins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

