JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 1,210

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,190 ($14.89) to GBX 1,210 ($15.14) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,010 ($12.64).

PSON opened at GBX 891.40 ($11.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 846.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 838.64. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 749.40 ($9.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.59). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,228.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

