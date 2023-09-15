JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 1,210

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,190 ($14.89) to GBX 1,210 ($15.14) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.74% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,010 ($12.64).
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
