JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Neutral

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $112.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.22.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $113.66 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,949,837 shares of company stock valued at $482,142,887 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

