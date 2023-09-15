JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Trading Up 0.8%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.16). Approximately 14,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 53,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.25 ($1.15).

The stock has a market cap of £69.58 million and a PE ratio of -1,550.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.88.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.10. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently -8,333.33%.

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

