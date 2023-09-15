Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.40%.
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
