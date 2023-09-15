Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Stock Price Up 26%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 26% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Kansai Electric Power Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58.

About Kansai Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.