Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

NYSE:K opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $6,710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,796,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $6,710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,796,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,600 shares of company stock valued at $41,811,424. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kellogg by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

