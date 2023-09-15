KeyCorp Weighs in on Oracle Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Oracle in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $113.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,949,837 shares of company stock valued at $482,142,887 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

