Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Insider Justin R. Atkinson Acquires 43,212 Shares of Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) insider Justin R. Atkinson purchased 43,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £40,187.16 ($50,290.53).
Kier Group Trading Up 6.0 %
KIE opened at GBX 92.20 ($1.15) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58. Kier Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 56 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 93 ($1.16). The firm has a market cap of £411.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,844.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03.
About Kier Group
