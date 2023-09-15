Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.9 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

