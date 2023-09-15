Knights Group (LON:KGH) Shares Up 0.9%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGHGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 89.80 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 88.80 ($1.11). 114,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 270,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.10).

Knights Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £76.20 million, a PE ratio of 986.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.98.

Knights Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.53. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

