Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Trading Up 4.6%

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 173,033 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 97,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$117.01 million, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 35.69 and a current ratio of 37.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 47 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

