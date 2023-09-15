Leerink Partnrs Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst C. Liu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.08) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.13). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million. The company’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IDYA has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $25,819.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,822 shares of company stock valued at $827,735. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,153.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 835,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

