Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

LTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 27,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $461,620.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,334,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,445,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Life Time Group news, CFO Robert P. Houghton purchased 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at $80,888.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 27,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $461,620.59. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,334,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,445,988.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. MSD Capital L P acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $139,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,320,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,434,000 after buying an additional 156,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after buying an additional 839,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.57. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $22.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $561.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

