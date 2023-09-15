Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) versus Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Critical Review

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Free Report) and Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Pathward Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lifestore Financial Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Pathward Financial 22.39% 24.16% 2.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Pathward Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pathward Financial $553.41 million 2.37 $156.39 million $5.46 9.15

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pathward Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

92.7% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lifestore Financial Group and Pathward Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pathward Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pathward Financial has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.07%. Given Pathward Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pathward Financial is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Dividends

Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pathward Financial pays out 3.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Pathward Financial beats Lifestore Financial Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifestore Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts. It also provides commercial finance product comprising term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium finance, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; consumer credit products; other consumer financing services; tax solutions, which includes short-term refund advance loans and short-term electronic return originator advance loans; and warehouse financing services. In addition, it issues prepaid cards; and offers payment solutions, such as acceptance, processing, and settlement of credit card and debit card payments. The company was formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. in July 2022. Pathward Financial, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestore Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestore Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.