Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) vs. AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Financial Survey

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) and AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Electric and AB SKF (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Electric 12.04% 46.60% 16.11% AB SKF (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of AB SKF (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Electric 0 4 2 0 2.33 AB SKF (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lincoln Electric and AB SKF (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus target price of $187.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.30%. Given Lincoln Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lincoln Electric is more favorable than AB SKF (publ).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lincoln Electric and AB SKF (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Electric $3.97 billion 2.62 $472.22 million $8.19 22.10 AB SKF (publ) N/A N/A N/A $3.70 4.33

Lincoln Electric has higher revenue and earnings than AB SKF (publ). AB SKF (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lincoln Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lincoln Electric pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. AB SKF (publ) pays an annual dividend of $5.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 34.4%. Lincoln Electric pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AB SKF (publ) pays out 148.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Summary

Lincoln Electric beats AB SKF (publ) on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market. In addition, it is involved in the retail business in the United States. Further, the company manufactures copper and aluminum headers, distributor assemblies, and manifolds for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning sector in the United States and Mexico. The company serves general fabrication, energy and process, automotive and transportation, and construction and infrastructure industries, as well as heavy fabrication, ship building, and maintenance and repair markets. It sells its products directly to users of welding products, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products. The company also provides various services, including application engineering, asset management, condition-based maintenance, mechanical maintenance, remanufacturing and customization, and training solutions. It offers its solutions for various industries, including aerospace, agriculture, cars and light trucks, construction, food and beverage, general machinery, machine tools, marine, material handling, metals, mining, mineral processing and cement, ocean energy, oil and gas, pulp and paper, railways, trucks, trailers, buses, two and three wheelers, and wind energy. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

