Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 40,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 50,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Lithium Chile Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.