Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.95.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Livent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

NYSE LTHM opened at $20.18 on Friday. Livent has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

