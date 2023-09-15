Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Magellan Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.
Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million.
Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $69.19 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 44.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 426.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $276,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.
Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.
