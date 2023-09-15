Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Lifted by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,236,678,000 after buying an additional 310,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,898,000 after buying an additional 65,306 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 444,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,138,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,352,000 after purchasing an additional 525,596 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $198.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $198.73. The stock has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

