Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $471.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $435.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $298.32 and a twelve month high of $463.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,720,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

