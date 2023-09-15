Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Matrix Service in a report released on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matrix Service’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Matrix Service’s FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTRX. TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MTRX opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 103,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

