Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total transaction of $3,661,463.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total value of $3,661,463.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,885. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $280.03 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.30 and a 1 year high of $282.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.13 and a 200-day moving average of $222.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

