Mondee Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:MOND)

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mondee in a report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mondee’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mondee’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mondee in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mondee in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Mondee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Mondee Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Mondee stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $560.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -0.22. Mondee has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,871,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,533,869.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,380. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOND. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mondee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

See Also

