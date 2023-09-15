Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,468,000 after acquiring an additional 241,380 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average is $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

