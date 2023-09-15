Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after acquiring an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after acquiring an additional 563,052 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.