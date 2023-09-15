Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Shares Up 2%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 21,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 43,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

