National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on EYE. Citigroup cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

National Vision stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. National Vision has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. National Vision had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,660,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,236,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

