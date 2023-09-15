Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a report released on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77. Newmont has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,971.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,683 shares of company stock worth $1,600,929. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 53.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.