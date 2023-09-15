NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC cut shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Cormark cut shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$6.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$6.06 and a 1-year high of C$12.34.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

