NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.36.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC cut shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Cormark cut shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Up 3.0 %
About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.