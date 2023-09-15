NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Shares Up 5.2%

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.14. 26,824 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 8,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWHUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 12.81%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -154.95%.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 231 income-producing properties and 18.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in the Americas, Europe and Australasia.

