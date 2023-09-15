Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Shares Down 0.6%

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 151 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 154 ($1.93). Approximately 104,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 181,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.94).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £179.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3,850.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 161.71.

Insider Transactions at Odyssean Investment Trust

In other news, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £5,080.52 ($6,357.80). In other news, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £5,080.52 ($6,357.80). Also, insider Richard King purchased 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £3,850.20 ($4,818.17). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,020 shares of company stock worth $1,404,572. 13.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.