Opsens (TSE:OPS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.88. Approximately 63,503 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 56,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

Opsens Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.66. The firm has a market cap of C$216.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.54, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.53 million. Opsens had a negative net margin of 34.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Opsens Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.