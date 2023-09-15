O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after acquiring an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $940.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $943.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $910.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $971.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

