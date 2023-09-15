Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Shares Up 0.1%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.99. 72,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 242,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

