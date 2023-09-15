Pan African Resources’ (PAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.31) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.56% from the stock’s current price.
Pan African Resources Stock Up 0.6 %
LON PAF opened at GBX 14.08 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.90 ($0.26). The company has a market capitalization of £270.34 million, a P/E ratio of 704.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.76.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
