Pan African Resources’ (PAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.31) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.56% from the stock’s current price.

Pan African Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

LON PAF opened at GBX 14.08 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.90 ($0.26). The company has a market capitalization of £270.34 million, a P/E ratio of 704.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Pan African Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.