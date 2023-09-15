PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $16,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in PDD by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after buying an additional 55,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PDD by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,874,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,880,000 after buying an additional 917,764 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in PDD during the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in PDD during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PDD by 4.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,812,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,374,000 after buying an additional 177,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $130.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $106.38.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

