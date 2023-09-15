Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Trading Up 26.6%

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 26.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 107,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Pharmacielo Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

About Pharmacielo

(Get Free Report)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmacielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmacielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.