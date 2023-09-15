Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Sells $1,613,597.70 in Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $123.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

