PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $93.69 and last traded at $93.69. Approximately 33,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 84,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average of $94.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $9,951,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $407,000.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

