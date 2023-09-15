Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Prologis Stock Up 2.5 %

PLD opened at $124.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

