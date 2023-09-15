Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Shares Up 7.7%

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 6,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 22,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia, and the Ontario projects in Ontario. In addition, the company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk project consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario; and Skinner gold property located in the Ontario.

