Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 1,089 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $29,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of AZO opened at $2,576.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,050.21 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,503.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,509.86.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,640.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,714.42.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

