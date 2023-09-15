Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 47,137 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 349,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,137 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Tenable by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Tenable by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $49.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $295,937.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,724.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $301,187.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,830.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $295,937.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,724.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,440 shares of company stock worth $4,330,649 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

