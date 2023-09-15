Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 68,118 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,118 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,413 shares of company stock valued at $16,873,466 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

