Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 848 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $17,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSGX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $74.98 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGX. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.