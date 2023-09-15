Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $22,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 849,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,949,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,937,000 after buying an additional 98,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KNSL opened at $410.82 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.35 and a fifty-two week high of $424.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.89.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,708,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $3,146,439 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KNSL

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.