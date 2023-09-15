Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $16,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $1,432,239.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,216,264.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,296 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $218.26 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.85 and a 1 year high of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.79.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.16%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.