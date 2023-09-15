Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $15,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $880,055,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $742,922,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 219.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,383 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $281,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.22 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Activision Blizzard

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.